Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Grows By 10.0%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BGFV. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 109,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

