Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Grows By 10.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 3,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

