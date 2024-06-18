Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

