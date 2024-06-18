Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $506,575.85 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 90% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 90% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $506,575.85 and approximately $103.74 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,664.32 or 1.00064628 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012164 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002165 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $103.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

