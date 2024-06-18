Saga (SAGA) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

Saga (SAGA) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Saga token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $150.24 million and approximately $32.45 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,014,273,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,209,910 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,013,913,714 with 95,078,506 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.79268103 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $24,919,785.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.