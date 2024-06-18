RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.46.

RH Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

