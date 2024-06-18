Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.