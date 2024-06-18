Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $132.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2024 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 372,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

