Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

