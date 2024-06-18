PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.18.

PBF opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,286,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,091,307.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,286,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,091,307.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 745,900 shares of company stock valued at $33,443,529 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

