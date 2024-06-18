Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $554,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,569.43. The stock had a trading volume of 139,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,583.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,606.38.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

