Park National Corp OH Sells 10,529 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $13,838,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 923,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,817. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

