Park National Corp OH Has $34.16 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 369,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 170,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,746,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,676. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.