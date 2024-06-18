Park National Corp OH Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,683. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

