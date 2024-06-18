Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. 65,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

