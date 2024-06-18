Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Target were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. 1,331,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,665. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.