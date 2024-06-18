Park National Corp OH Buys 1,090 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 802,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

