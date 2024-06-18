Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $20.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

