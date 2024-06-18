Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -271.70%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

