Ontology Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.54 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $108.78 million and $9.54 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,608,186 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

