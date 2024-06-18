NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $240.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.62.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.57. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in NICE by 187.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in NICE by 156.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.