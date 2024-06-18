MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $78.72 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.