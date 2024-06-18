Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

MOH stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 281,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.15 and a 200 day moving average of $367.38. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $273.63 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

