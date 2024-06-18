Modus Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 3,673,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

