Modus Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 3,673,070 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.