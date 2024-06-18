Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Matador Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.