Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,000 shares of company stock worth $6,889,019. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at C$10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

