JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research restated a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE opened at $518.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.44. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 176,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

