Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.31). Approximately 407,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 125,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 13.77.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

