JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

