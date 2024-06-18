JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 28,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

