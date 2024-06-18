iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,218 shares.The stock last traded at $67.64 and had previously closed at $67.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

