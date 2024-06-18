iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,243,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,218 shares.The stock last traded at $67.64 and had previously closed at $67.34.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
