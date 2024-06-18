IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 1,636,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IHI Stock Performance
IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. IHI has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.
About IHI
