IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 1,636,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IHI Stock Performance

IHI stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. IHI has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.