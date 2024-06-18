Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
HOYFF stock remained flat at $39.14 during trading on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
