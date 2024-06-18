Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF stock remained flat at $39.14 during trading on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

