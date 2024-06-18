Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

HXGCF remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

