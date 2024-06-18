Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
HXGCF remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
