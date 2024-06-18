HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2024 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2024 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $332.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2024 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/10/2024 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2024 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2024 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $371.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $356.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE HCA traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.47. The stock had a trading volume of 924,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $343.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,228. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

