Fusionist (ACE) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00005163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $112.62 million and $27.69 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.42766509 USD and is down -17.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $24,916,240.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

