Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
FJTNY remained flat at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Fuji Media has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.
Fuji Media Company Profile
