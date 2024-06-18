First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,937,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,666,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.74. 359,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,095. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

