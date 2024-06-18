First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,652,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

