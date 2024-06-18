Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 10.57% 5.41% 0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial $51.76 million 1.82 $6.01 million $1.29 16.33

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HMN Financial pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HMN Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates community banking and loan production offices in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

