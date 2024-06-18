Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
