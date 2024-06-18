Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in May

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

