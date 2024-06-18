Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DCBO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.