CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.66, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
