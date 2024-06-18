CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,952,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.66, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.