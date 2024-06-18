Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

