Contrasting HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HCW Biologics and Nurix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Profitability

Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 57.62%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

This table compares HCW Biologics and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics -697.53% -146.76% -81.74% Nurix Therapeutics -178.93% -67.08% -43.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCW Biologics and Nurix Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $2.84 million 13.58 -$24.99 million ($0.76) -1.34 Nurix Therapeutics $80.89 million 9.29 -$143.95 million ($2.66) -5.75

HCW Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCW Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats HCW Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia; and HCW9206, an injectable immunotherapeutic to use as adjuvant for adoptive cell therapy in cancer treatment. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing NX-0479/GS-6791, a IRAK4 degrader for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Seagen Inc. co-development and co-commercialization for multiple drug candidates. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

