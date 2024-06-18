CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Stanley W. Peters III Sells 4,000 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.38. 493,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in CONMED by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

