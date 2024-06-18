Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 301.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,081,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

