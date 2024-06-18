CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $30.57 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $2.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,692.48 or 1.00009271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012221 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0395482 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,363,994.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

