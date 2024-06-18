Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.